Three Georgia Men Facing Several Charges in Coffee County
The trooper stopped a vehicle at exit 114 on Interstate 24 for a traffic violation. As the trooper approached the vehicle operated by Demontay Alexander Reid, 24, of Atlanta, Georgia. Reid and passenger Tevin M. Cameron, 26, of Atlanta, Georgia got out of the vehicle and started to video the officer as he approached their vehicle. Trooper Boles instructed the men to get back into the car.
Passenger Markus Nigua McGahee, 31, of Atlanta took off running and ran into a room at a nearby motel. While he was running he allegedly threw down a bag containing 15 grams of marijuana. McGahee was arrested at the motel.
Manchester Police Officers and deputies from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department arrived and assisted the trooper.
A search of the vehicle that the three men were riding in revealed a stolen credit card and burglary tools that were allegedly used to break into a car in Nashville. Officers also found some $4,000 worth of items that had been purchased with the stolen credit card.
Reid was charged with resisting arrest, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information, possession of burglary tools and driving on revoked/suspended license. His bond was set at $61,500.
Cameron was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, theft of property and identity theft/use of another’s information. His bond was set at $62,500.
McGahee was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, aggravated burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $94,000.
All three men are to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Jan. 23.