Three Family Members Die in Moore County House Fire
Because of their injuries, the mother Elizabeth Robinson, age 36, and son, Mason, 11 were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Moore County officials say the father, Nathan Robinson, age 33, and the family’s daughters, Kailyn, 13, and Julianna, 8 died in the blaze.
The residence is located at the edge of Moore County along a portion of the highway which straddles Moore, Lincoln and Bedford counties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.