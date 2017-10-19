Three Coffee Countians Named to State Boards

Gov. Bill Haslam
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam earlier this week announced the appointments of 217 Tennesseans to 93 boards and commissions. Three people from Coffee County have been appointed to serve. Coffee County Commissioner and Alternative School Principal Major Shelton of Manchester has been appointed to the Advisory Council for Alternative Education; Christine Hopkins of Tullahoma will serve on the State Workforce Development Board and Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee has been appointed to the Tennessee Duck River Development Agency.
Haslam said, “By serving on our state boards and commissions, these Tennesseans are helping us provide responsive, effective and efficient service to their fellow citizens,” Haslam said. “I am grateful for their service and know they will well represent the people of Tennessee.”
Appointment terms are varied due to differing statutory requirements or term limits determined by specific qualifications.