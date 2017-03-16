Three Tullahoma men were arrested March 14 after they had been reported to be prowling around a residence on East Lincoln Street.
Arrested were Gabriel Thomas Carkhuff, 19, of Hamilton Lane, Jacob Alexander Stebbing, 19, Lemont Lane and Derek Allen Mayes, 19, of Riley Creek Road. They were all three charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Michael Wilder, police received a call of possible prowler. When the officer arrived he saw three men running from East Lauderdale Street toward East Lincoln Street.
He stopped them and spoke with them. After checking them he allegedly found a loaded .22 caliber sticking out of the pocket of Stebbings jeans. The officer ordered the men to get on the ground. Carkhuff had a loaded .45 caliber pistol inside his jacket. Mayes allegedly admitted that he threw a loaded .38 caliber pistol down at a residence on East Lincoln.
The men told the officer that they were going to use the pistols to “intimidate someone to pay” some money back to them, according to the police report.
The three men were transported to the Coffee County Jail and booked in under a bond of $25,000. They are to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on May 4.
Three Charged after Weapons are Found
Three Tullahoma men were arrested March 14 after they had been reported to be prowling around a residence on East Lincoln Street.