In reference to a possible social media threat toward Coffee County High School the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was contacted on Sunday night. After an investigation was conducted, the alleged threat was deemed NOT to be credible.
School officials thanked the sheriff’s department for their quick action. The sheriff’s department takes these types of incidents seriously and will always investigate threats or alleged threats.
Threat NOT Credible
