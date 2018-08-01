As Tennessee students return to the classroom the Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to make sure the buses children ride to and from school are safe and working properly.
Inspectors are checking tires, brakes, seats, windows, emergency exits and underneath each bus.
They want to find and fix little problems before they become big ones.
When students go back to school, troopers plan to follow school buses to make sure cars around them are stopping and are not speeding in school zones.
THP Working to Keep School Buses Safe
As Tennessee students return to the classroom the Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to make sure the buses children ride to and from school are safe and working properly.