THP says Watch Out For Deer

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) cautions motorists to watch out for deer on or near the roadways. An increase in deer related crashes is more likely during November-December due to deer mating and hunting season.
Stats show November is typically the worst month for deer-related crashes. It is important for motorists to exercise caution, slow down and remain alert in areas where deer are present.
In Tennessee from 2012 and 2016, 6.4 percent of deer related crashes occurred on state highways. In 2016, there were 7,219 deer related crashes including 330 that involved injuries and one that was fatal. As of October 31, 2017, there have been 4,223 deer involved traffic crashes across the state.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol suggest that when you see deer cross the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit; Be attentive and drive defensively constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk; When you spot a deer, slow down immediately. Proceed slowly when passing;
Tennessee law allows deer killed in a collision to be taken and used as food, as long as you contact the nearest Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) regional office and report the accident within 48 hours.
