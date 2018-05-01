Tennessee passed the Move Over Law in 2006. The law requires drivers to move over into the next lane of traffic furthest away from the incident or to at least slow down for stopped emergency vehicles. Two things the driver of the semi-truck involved in an accident on I-24 allegedly didn’t do.
Move over is the message the Tennessee Highway Patrol has for drivers after two police vehicles were heavily damaged on Saturday on Interstate 24 in Coffee County. State troopers said the accident is a reminder to move over for all emergency vehicles.
24-year-old State Trooper Adam Malone and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Mike Smith received only minor injuries after THP said the semi driver broke the state move over law. Saturday’s crash is still under investigation. The truck driver, whose name has not been released by the state, received a citation for not moving over, other charges are possibly pending.
THP Reminding Mortist about Move Over Law after I-24 Crash
