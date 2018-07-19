THP needs your Help
For the competition, THP submitted a photo of one of its 2018 Ford Explorer Interceptor Sport Utility Vehicles with our new Bell 429 rescue helicopter hovering overhead.
The THP is asking all Tennesseans to login to Facebook and cast votes for the THP cruiser. Cast your vote for the “Best Looking Cruiser” now through July 25 by clicking “like” on the individual Tennessee photo. Only “likes” for individual cruisers will be counted.
The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST Best Looking Cruisers 2019 wall calendar. Voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on July 25th.