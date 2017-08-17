THP makes POT Bust in Manchester

Ben Patrick Mullavey… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Wednesday, (August 16th, 2017) Tennessee Highway Patrolman Donnie Clark stopped a vehicle on Interstate 24 west-bound near the 114 mile-marker in Manchester for a traffic violation. The Trooper spoke with the driver and allegedly detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Driver, Ben Patrick Mullavey age 57 of Cedar Town GA allegedly admitted that he had approximately 5 lbs of a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana inside of the vehicle. According to the arrest warrant, Clark also located 64 hydrocodone pills and a marijuana pipe with residue. Troopers also recovered a loaded pistol from the vehicle and approximately $15,000 in cash.
Mullavey was booked in at the Coffee County Jail on charges of schedule VI and III drug violations, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond was set at $40,500 and a court date of Sept. 26, 2017.