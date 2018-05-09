Officials say the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 28, 2018 collected more than 63,000 pounds of unused medicines in the Louisville Field Division’s three-state area of Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
2,400 pounds of unused medicines were collected in Coffee County. The Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition worked in conjunction with the Manchester and Tullahoma police and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department during the collection process.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is now in its ninth year.
The initiative allows people to safely get rid of unused medicines, which officials say are highly prone to misuse and abuse.
According to a 2015 national survey, more than 6 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs.
Thousands of Pounds of Drugs Collected on "Drug Take Back Day"
