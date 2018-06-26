On Saturday June 23, 2018 there were two incidents of theft that occurred at Wal Mart located on the Decherd Boulevard in Winchester. In both cases, the suspects pushed out a shopping cart of merchandise. The female suspect was operating a black four door sedan possibly a Cadillac.
The male suspect was operating a silver small four door car possibly an older model Toyota Corolla.
If you or anyone knows the identity of the two suspects you are urged to contact Detective Brian Wilder or Detective Ryan Fuller with Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840. More pictures below.
Theft Suspects Sought by Winchester Police
