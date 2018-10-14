Theft Call Leads to Drug Arrest
After being detained, Deputy Brandon Thomas noticed Kilgore behaving strangely in the patrol unit. Further investigation by Thomas and Deputy Taylor of the Sheriff’s Department revealed Kilgore trying to hide Methamphetamine “ICE” in the seats on the patrol unit. Kilgore was found to have the Narcotic hidden on her person, along with paraphernalia used to ingest the drug.
Sheriff Tyler Hatfield, Corrections Officer Diane Tipps, and Lt. Larry Hatfield responded to the scene and assisted in the search and arrest of Kilgore.
Further investigation also revealed that Kilgore was in possession of a large sum of money at the time of her arrest.