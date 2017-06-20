Theft at North Jackson Wine & Spirits in Tullahoma

According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Matt Pruitt, he was notified by the communication center on June 10 that a burglary had occurred at North Jackson Wine & Spirits. When the officer arrived he found a front window had been broken out.
When owner Brian Uselton arrived they reviewed the security video and saw an individual attempt to break a front window but was unsuccessful. The thief then moved to another window and smashed it with a cinder block. Once inside the store the thief took six bottles of whiskey.
Security video shows a white male wearing black shoes, black basketball shorts, and a black ski mask.
Detective Johnny Gore is investigating the theft.
