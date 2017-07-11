The Low Price on Gas remains the same this week in Coffee County

Tennessee gas prices increased last week for the first time in more than a month, according to AAA. This snapped a 37-day streak of declines that delivered a discount of 12 cents.
On Sunday, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.01. The state average is one cent more than last week, 3 cents less than a year ago and 25 cents less than the national average.
For the first 40 days of summer, gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.05, which is the lowest for the 40-day period since 2004.
Currently, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.26.
The low price in Coffee County this week remains the same as last week at $1.91.
