The Tennessee Department of Health reported that seven people have died from the flu in the state.
During the last week of January, the South-Central region, which includes Coffee County, had 224 confirmed flu cases and around the state there were 10,591 reported cases.
According to state data, Tennessee has reported 6 influenza-related deaths in children under 18 years and one influenza-related death of a pregnant woman.
The health department is still urging people to get the flu vaccination this season. Health department clinics across the state are providing vaccines at no charge.
In order to prevent the spread of the flu, the health department says to wash your hands thoroughly or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and stay home if you’re sick.
What is the Flu?
Influenza is a viral infection of the nose, throat, bronchial tubes and lungs. There are two main types of virus: influenza A and influenza B. Each type includes many different strains, which tend to change each year. Seasonal influenza sometimes causes severe illness or complications, but the great majority of people recover fully without any medical treatment.
The Latest Information on the Flu in Tennessee
