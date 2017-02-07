The Former Sheriff of Rutherford County now in Federal Prison
Robert Arnold was being held away from the general jail population in the county operated facility.
According to the Murfreesboro Post, “U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp approved of the move into a pod with three other inmates as long as the jail gave the OK.”
Arnold plead guilty in January to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion in a 14-count federal indictment. He will officially be sentenced on May 8, 2017.
Previously, Arnold asked to be released from jail until his May sentencing hearing. The courts turned down that request.
The move from a county operated jail to a federal penitentiary occurred on Monday, February 6, 2017.