Boosted by a record number of participating area nonprofits, The Big Payback’s fifth-annual 24-hour online giving event on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 helped raise a record amount of funds for the organizations.
In the Fifth Third Bank’s Big Reveal, the preliminary final amount totaling $3 million came from 22,071 total gifts.
Tullahoma’s South Jackson Civic Center received the most donations in Coffee County, totaling over $16,000.
In its five-year history, The Big Payback has helped hundreds and hundreds of area nonprofits raise more than $12.5 million in cumulative donations.
The Big Payback has Big Payoff
