AAA projects 54.3 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 4.8 percent increase over last year. The 2018 holiday season will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume increase in more than a dozen years with 2.5 million more. The vast majority of travelers, 48.5 million, are planning a road trip for the holiday.
1.2 million Tennesseans are expected to travel for the holiday. That’s an increase of 5.1 percent over last year. 1.18 million Tennesseans will drive to their destinations.
AAA spokesman Stephanie Milani said consumers are traveling more due to higher wages, more disposable income, rising levels of household wealth and recently declining gas prices.
The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, November 21st through Sunday, November 25th.
Thanksgiving Travel will be Heavy
