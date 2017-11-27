Thankgiving Not Happy for Manchester Man
The deputy states in the warrant that the driver identified as Nathan Lamont Butler age 38 of Geneva Boynton Rd, Manchester ran a stop sign and continued at a high rate of speed. Marcom turned on his blue lights in an attempt to stop the driver. Butler then allegedly continued at a high rate of speed placing the passenger in the vehicle at risk of bodily harm.
Marcom states that the subject wrecked his vehicle on Boynton Valley Road and fled on foot attempting to evade arrest. Deputies located Butler after he apparently ran behind a residence and laid down beside the back porch.
After a search of the man, deputies allegedly found .63 grams of a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 6 and a half Xanax pills and one Valium pill. Deputies also allegedly found digital scales and plastic baggies on the subject as well. Butler was also found to have active warrants for his arrest.
His total amount of charges included stalking, 2 counts of evading, illegal possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Butler was bonded out of jail, but will appear in court January 8, 2018.