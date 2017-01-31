Texting and driving is a dangerous and sometimes deadly distraction that is oftentimes hard for officers to prove. Currently, they can’t ask to see a driver’s phone if they suspect distracted driving.
In 2016, Tennessee Highway Patrol issued 13,549 citations for texting and driving.
This year, troopers have already issued 849 distracted driving citations for texting and due care violations.
What if officers could check a distracted driver’s phone for text messages just like they ask a suspected drunk driver to perform a breathalyzer? A new bill being drafted in the legislature is aiming to make that happen.
The device officers would use is called a “textalyzer.” An officer could plug the device in to a driver’s cell phone to see if the person was texting before a crash.
One obstacle would be proving there’s probable cause and that the search is constitutional.
The Supreme Court says officers need a warrant to search a phone. But this bill could closely mirror the laws that make breathalyzers legal.
On benefit is privacy should not be compromised, as officers cannot read the content of the messages. The app would only allow officers to see that a message has been sent.
The last day to file bills this legislative session is Feb. 9. (WSMV-TV)
“Textalyzer” could determine if you’ve been Texting and Driving
Texting and driving is a dangerous and sometimes deadly distraction that is oftentimes hard for officers to prove. Currently, they can’t ask to see a driver’s phone if they suspect distracted driving.