Testing President Donald Trump’s Emergency Text Alert System Delayed

The federal government has pushed back the date for a test of President Donald Trump’s emergency text alert system.
On October 3, most cell phone users will get a non-political, emergency test message from the president.
It’s a part of FEMA’s system to warn citizens in cases of national emergencies.
The text will have a header reading “presidential alert.”
The test was originally supposed to take place on September 20.
The wireless emergency alert system was launched in 2012 but has yet to be tested.