Tennessee’s Statute of Limitations changing in Felony Child Sex Abuse Cases
As for the bill that passed, Representative Michael Curcio of Dickson, Tennessee explains…
The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations conducted a study that led to the change in the law. The study was requested last year by Senator Bill Ketron and Representative Mike Sparks. It was that study that led to the successful passage of the legislation to end the statute of limitations on certain child sexual abuse cases for children in the future. (WGNS-Radio)