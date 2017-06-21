Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday is in July this year

Tennessee’s sales tax holiday has been set for July 28th through 30th this year. The tax-free weekend was created several years ago as a way to ease the financial burden on parents who much purchase back-to-school supplies and clothes.
The holiday weekend begins just after midnight on Friday, July 28th and continues through midnight on Sunday, the 30th.
During the tax-free weekend, shoppers will not have to pay any state or local sales tax on clothing and school supplies totaling $100 or less, or computers totaling $1,500 or less.
