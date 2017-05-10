Tennessee’s 129th Army Band to Perform May 29th at South Jackson Civic Center

Tennessee’s 129th Army Band will be performing a free concert at South Jackson Civic Center on Monday, May 29 at noon. “We want to invite all of Tullahoma and visitors from our surrounding communities to enjoy this patriotic concert,” said Mayor Lane Curlee.
“We are very fortunate to host the 129th Army Band for a second time,” said event organizer, Alan Harris. “They enjoyed their time in Tullahoma during last year’s Independence Day Celebration, and they wanted to return and treat our citizens to a free concert.”
The 129th is composed of musicians from all over Tennessee. Headquartered in Nashville, the band boasts many professional musicians, band directors and performing artists from the Nashville area. The 129th is led by Chief Warrant Officer William Stepp and First Sergeant is Richard Lutz.
The 129th Army Band is part of the Tennessee National Guard and has a long and distinguished history serving Tennessee and the United States both in peacetime and during armed conflicts.
