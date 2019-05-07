The Tennessee Women, Infants and Children or WIC Program has transitioned to an electronic benefit transfer system from a paper-based method of issuing benefits. Tennessee families participating in WIC now use their TNWIC cards instead of paper vouchers to purchase WIC-approved foods. TNWIC is now available in all 95 counties of Tennessee.
With the new TNWIC system, benefits for WIC-approved foods are automatically entered into an account and accessed with a card similar to a debit card. This card replaces paper vouchers and can be used at any of the 790 WIC-authorized stores statewide. WIC is an important economic driver in Tennessee communities: In 2018, Tennessee WIC participants redeemed almost $87 million in program benefits at WIC-authorized stores across the state.
Each month more than 125,000 Tennesseans at nutritional risk receive WIC benefits provided through the Tennessee Department of Health in 124 county health departments, stand-alone clinics and hospital sites throughout the state. WIC provides supplemental food assistance and nutrition education to low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants, and children until age five. In addition to healthy foods, nutrition education and breastfeeding support, WIC provides referrals to other health and community-based services. WIC has proven to be effective in preventing and improving nutrition-related health problems, including reducing obesity in a group of 2 – 4-year-old Tennessee participants.
To learn more about WIC in Tennessee, contact your local health department in Manchester or Tullahoma or call 1-800-DIAL WIC (1-800-342-5942)
Tennessee WIC Benefits Changes from Paper to Card
