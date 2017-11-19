Tennessee’s unemployment rate for October stayed at the lowest it has ever been in recorded history. The October rate was 3.0 percent, the same as the September rate.
Tennessee first marked an all-time low unemployment rate in June at 3.6 percent. Since then, it has been bested by the July rate of 3.4 and the August rate of 3.3.
Tennessee’s October jobless rate is two percentage points lower than it was a year ago and continues to outpace the national average, which is 4.1 percent.
Tennessee Unemployment Stays Steady
