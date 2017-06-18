Tennessee’s unemployment rate for the month of May was 4.0 percent. That’s according to numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The 4.0 percent rate is down from the April rate of 4.7 percent.
The national unemployment rate is at 4.3 percent, a drop of one-tenth of a percentage point from April.
Officials say the May rate is the lowest Tennessee has seen in about 20 years.
In a year’s span, Tennessee’s unemployment rate has decreased six-tenths of a percentage point from last year’s 4.6 percent. The national rate fell less than half a percentage point from 4.7 to 4.3 percent.
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Lowest in 20 Years
Tennessee’s unemployment rate for the month of May was 4.0 percent. That’s according to numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The 4.0 percent rate is down from the April rate of 4.7 percent.