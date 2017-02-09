The Tennessee Treasury Department returned 41,827 claims of Unclaimed Property in FY 2016, marking a 28% increase over the year prior. This is the highest number of claims ever returned by the Department. More than $34 million was returned last year with an average claim amount of $817.
Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the State by businesses and organizations who cannot locate the rightful owners. Every year, millions of dollars are turned over, and the Tennessee Treasury Department works to get that money back to whom it belongs. In Tennessee, there is currently $789.2 million in unclaimed property still waiting to be returned.
The types of unclaimed funds that may be held include stocks, bonds, gift certificates, checks, unclaimed wages, refunds from utility or other companies, life insurance annuities that could not reach the beneficiary, and more. In Tennessee, the Unclaimed Property Division does not include real estate or physical items.
The Unclaimed Property’s website: ClaimItTN.gov. This searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program. You can visit www.ClaimItTN.gov to search for your name, and can file your claim online. Treasury recommends searching for common misspellings of your name and addresses as well.
Tennessee Treasury Returns Record Number of Unclaimed Property
