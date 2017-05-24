Tennessee Traffic Deaths Down Slightly so far in 2017

Traffic fatalities in Tennessee are down by only five people as we head into the extended Memorial Day weekend. During this period in 2016, there were 376 fatal accidents in the state. Right now, the number stands at 371.
As for the month of May, there have been 53 fatal accidents reported in Tennessee. In May of 2016, there were 75 fatalities reported during this same period last year.
Last year, 37 of the fatal wrecks reported involved teenagers. This year, that number is down to 27.
Tennessee also saw 38 motorcycle fatalities during this same period of time in 2016. Year to date for 2017 that number is up to 44 fatal motorcycle accidents.
