Tennessee Tool and Fixture to Locate First US Operations in Manchester—Creating 60 Jobs

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe along with Tennessee Tool and Fixture officials announced today the company will locate its first U.S. operations in Manchester. The automotive mold and casting manufacturer will invest $6.5 million in the new facility and create 60 new jobs in Coffee County.
“I want to thank Tennessee Tool and Fixture for locating its first U.S. operations in Coffee County,” Rolfe said. “Tennessee ranks No. 1 for growth in automotive employment, and it means a great deal that Tennessee Tool and Fixture will be adding 60 new jobs to this sector. I look forward to seeing our future partnership and the company’s growth in Tennessee.”
Tennessee Tool and Fixture makes molds and castings for automotive companies, primarily automotive seats. Tennessee Tool and Fixture is a member of a group of tooling companies based out of Toronto, Canada with over 40 years of experience providing high quality molds and castings for the automotive industry.
“Tennessee Tool and Fixture is proud to make Manchester, Tennessee in Coffee County our new home,” Tennessee Tool and Fixture President and Owner Sue Beamish said. “Both the State of Tennessee and Coffee County have been extremely supportive throughout our search for a long-term location.
“The city of Manchester is proud to be the location for the first U.S. facility for Tennessee Tool and Fixture,” Manchester Mayor Lonnie J. Norman said. “The Board of Aldermen and I welcome the company to its new home and are excited for the high number of skilled positions this operation brings to our community.”
The company will renovate the former the YMCA and Delta Rehab building located on Interstate Drive.
