Tennessee to get $30 million to Fight Opioid Crisis

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) says that Tennessee is set to receive $30.8 million to combat the opioid crisis.
This funding will help health centers in Tennessee, from Chattanooga to Memphis, hire more staff and ensure they are equipped to fight the crisis; provide more medication-assisted treatment to patients; help our rural communities tackle opioid addiction; and support programs that prevent more Tennesseans from becoming addicted to opioids. These grants are funded by appropriations legislation passed by Congress in March.
On Monday, the Senate passed 99-1 the Opioid Crisis Response Act, which Alexander has been the lead sponsor of.
