Tennessee State Parks Offering 2018 First Day Hikes

Tennessee State Parks are encouraging everyone to begin the new year on a hiking trail with one of their First Day Hikes on New Years Day. Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester and the 55 other Tennessee State Parks are offering the 2018 First Day Hikes, which are designed for all ages and abilities and are offered at different times of the day.
Tennessee State Parks First Hikes of 2018 are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
The First Day Hike on January 1st at Old Stone Fort will start at 1:00 pm. Meet at the park museum and the hike will last approximately two hours covering two miles. The ranger will lead you on a hike along the Big Duck River to the confluence of the Big Duck and Little Duck Rivers on to the Backbone/Little Duck River Loop Trail. The Backbone Trail offers one of the best vistas on the park overseeing the entire Native American Enclosure from a high elevation. There is no better way to start the year. Call 931-723-5073 for more information.
