Tennessee State Parks Annual Spring Hike is March 24

State parks throughout Tennessee will offer free, guided hikes later this month.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said Monday that 56 state parks including Old Stone Fort will host free hikes on March 24 “to highlight the amenities and programming available during one of Tennessee’s most beautiful seasons.”
Join Old Stone Fort State Park Rangers at 9AM as they hike the Enclosure and Forks of the River Trails for Tennessee State Parks Annual Spring Hike event. This will be the first of two hikes hosted March 24 and will be open to all visitors. During this hike they hope to see many of our native wildflowers in bloom, including trillium and blue bonnet. They will also discuss the history of the Old Stone Fort as well as the Native American mound structures found on the park. You will hike near three waterfalls and see where the Little Duck River and Big Duck River merge. This hike is considered easy-moderate. Meet at the museum at 9am to begin the walk.
