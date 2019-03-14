With just weeks away from what usually marks the end of the flu season, Tennessee is still seeing widespread activity.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year around mid-March, flu activity in the state started to go down from widespread to regional.
According to the CDC, influenza activity remains elevated in the United States.
The highest numbers of reported flu cases from last week were from East Tennessee with 75 confirmed flu cases and in Memphis with 67.
Health officials say with weeks away until the end of the flu season, we may not have yet hit the peak.
The reported number of flu cases is based on the providers who volunteer to report, so the actual flu activity could be higher.
Tennessee Seeing Widespread Flu Activity
