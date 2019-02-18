We may be just over midway through the month of February, but the flu season is still in its peak. According to a new report from the CDC, flu activity is down nationally, but we are seeing an uptick in Tennessee.
26 states, including Tennessee, are experiencing high flu activity. Despite a milder season this year, the CDC says flu activity this past week was the highest it has been all season.
If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, it’s not too late. The CDC says this year’s flu vaccine appears to be working. The vaccine has reduced the risk of going to the doctor for flu-related illness by 47 percent this season.
Other than getting the flu shot, health officials say make sure you’re practicing good hygiene.
Flu season usually will last through March.
Tennessee Seeing Uptick in Flu Reports
