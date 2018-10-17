Tennessee Regulators Reject MTSU Plan for Law School

Tennessee regulators have rejected a plan to move Valparaiso University’s struggling law school to Middle Tennessee State University.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission voted 8-5 Monday to deny the law school’s transfer to the MTSU campus.
The vote came after the two schools’ governing boards endorsed the transfer agreement earlier this month.
Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney McPhee says the commission’s decision “denies a legal education to Nashville-area students financially unable to attend an expensive, nearby accredited private institution” or unable to move to a university hundreds of miles away, in Knoxville or Memphis.
Valparaiso University officials said in a statement that they’re disappointed by the commission’s vote.
