Tennessee Quit Week begins Monday

The Tennessee Department of Health joins partners in the Statewide Tobacco-Free Coalition in celebrating Tennessee Quit Week Feb. 13-17, 2017. The theme for the week-long campaign is “It’s Quittin’ Time in Tennessee” to celebrate Tennesseans who have quit using tobacco products and inspire more people to join them.
The TDH Commissioner will join former U.S. Senator Bill Frist, MD, founder and chairman of NashvilleHealth and Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness CEO Richard Johnson Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Tennessee State Capitol to celebrate Tennessee Quit Week and discuss opportunities for citizens, government, business and non-profit leaders to partner in reducing tobacco use in Tennessee. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Old Supreme Court Chamber and is open to the public.
Tennessee Quit Week raises awareness of the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine and other free resources available to help Tennesseans quit smoking and/or using other tobacco products. These proven, effective services can double a tobacco user’s chances of quitting.
Tennesseans who smoke and are ready to quit can call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, use a web-based program or attend in-person counseling services and may receive free FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy. These services are provided at no charge to participants. Call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) to talk with a counselor who will help you create a quit plan. For more information and resources or to enroll online, visit www.tnquitline.org.
