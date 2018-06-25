All current and incoming Motlow State Community College Tennessee Promise students have until July 1 to complete and submit eight hours of community service in order to remain eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.
Tennessee Promise is a last-dollar scholarship which allows recent high school graduates to attend a state community college or technical school tuition-free.
“There are numerous ways that students can complete their community service hours, including job shadowing, cleaning local, state, and recreational parks, or by volunteering at local non-profit organizations,” said Jonathan Graham, Tennessee Promise director at Motlow.
Students can visit the tnAchieves website, tnachieves.org, which lists a host of community service opportunities for students in their local region. Community service hours must be submitted to tnAchieves at tnachieves.org.
Students may also visit the Motlow Tennessee Promise webpage at tnpromise.mscc.edu for an up-to-date listing of community service opportunities in their area.
For further information regarding the Tennessee Promise program at Motlow State, contact Graham at jgraham@mscc.edu or 615-220-7839 or Debra Smith at dsmith@mscc.edu or 931-438-9766.
Tennessee Promise Community Service Deadline is July 1
