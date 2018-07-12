Tennessee’s first execution in almost a decade is now scheduled for next month.
Fifty-nine-year-old Billy Ray Irick is set to die August 9th.
He raped and killed a 7-year-old girl in Knox County 33 years ago.
He is one of 60 people currently on death row.
WBIR-TV reports that the Tennessee Department of Correction says it has the necessary drugs to carry out a lethal injection.
Wednesday, a judge in Nevada delayed a lethal injection there because one of the drug’s manufacturers says it doesn’t want its product used for executions.
Tennessee uses that same drug.
Will there be a delay in the execution, we will wait and see?
Tennessee Planning Execution Next Month
Tennessee’s first execution in almost a decade is now scheduled for next month.