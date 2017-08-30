Tennessee organization has established a recovery fund to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee says in a statement that the fund will be an extensive, ongoing relief effort that will grant money to nonprofits providing immediate and long-term aid.
Harvey has caused catastrophic flooding in South Texas and largely paralyzed the city of Houston. The storm has stalled over the area and the National Weather Service says some parts of Houston and its suburbs have over 50 inches of rain.
The statement says Middle Tennessee residents understand the trauma of floods. The region suffered flooding in 2010 that left 26 people dead and caused an estimated $2 billion worth of damage when it rained 13.5 inches over two days.
The Tullahoma Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee Organization Establishes Recovery Fund to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
