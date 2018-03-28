«

Tennessee Medical Cannabis Bill Passes Next Step

Photo of oil from medical-marijuana.news

In a vote on Wednesday state lawmakers in a key House committee passed a stripped down medical cannabis bill by a vote of 9 -2.
The bill now heads to the Health Committee.
The vote comes after it was unexpectedly postponed last week.
The bill was essentially gutted last week. Instead of a bill full of rules and regulations for growing and distributing medical cannabis, the sponsor amended the bill. The two amendments that were added to the bill: one that takes away the requirement that someone would need a medical card to possess medical marijuana. The second takes chronic pain and nausea out of one of the accepted conditions in the bill.