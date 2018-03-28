Tennessee Medical Cannabis Bill Passes Next Step
The bill now heads to the Health Committee.
The vote comes after it was unexpectedly postponed last week.
The bill was essentially gutted last week. Instead of a bill full of rules and regulations for growing and distributing medical cannabis, the sponsor amended the bill. The two amendments that were added to the bill: one that takes away the requirement that someone would need a medical card to possess medical marijuana. The second takes chronic pain and nausea out of one of the accepted conditions in the bill.