Tennessee Man Wanted by FBI and TBI
38 Year old Bradford is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Heroin. Ongoing investigation efforts determined Bradford and his co-conspirators supplied a street gang with large quantities of Heroin. Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area. He has a history that includes Aggravated Robbery and Felony Possession of a Handgun and, as such, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Bradford is an African-American man who stands 5’9″ and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Bradford’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Bradford’s arrest.