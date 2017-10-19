Tennessee House Democrats Calling for Multi-Year Moratorium on TNReady Scores

Prominent Tennessee House Democrats are calling for a multi-year moratorium on holding students and teachers accountable on the state’s education test.
The call for a 3-year stay on accountability comes after another round of TNReady issues, the state’s standardized assessment. This is the second year in a row that Tennessee House Democrats have called for such a moratorium.
Last week, the state’s education department announced about 9,400 TNReady tests in high school grades were scored incorrectly. Legislative hearings have been called due to the problems.
A spokeswoman said the thousands of tests incorrectly graded represent a small portion of the 1.9 million tests taken during the 2016-17 school year.
Rep. Mike Stewart said taxpayers deserve money back from Questar Assessment after this year’s issues. Rep. Rick Staples added the state needs to get the test right for the future of the state’s children.
And while all questioned the job of Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen, the group stopped short of calling for her job.
