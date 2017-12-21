The Tennessee Highway Patrol received traffic safety grant funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to provide increased enforcement and public awareness campaigns in an effort to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes on state highways in 2018.
The THP received $100,000 in grant money for the BELTS program, which will target seat belt usage across the state.
The JUST DRIVE program, which focuses on distracted driving, will receive $100,000.
The SOBER UP TN program, which will increase the number of checkpoints and DUI enforcement, will receive $600,000.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Receives Grant Funding
The Tennessee Highway Patrol received traffic safety grant funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to provide increased enforcement and public awareness campaigns in an effort to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes on state highways in 2018.