Tennessee Highway Patrol Major Arrested in Grundy County
Williams, 47, will remain on discretionary leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations of conduct unbecoming for a department employee.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at 9925 SR 108 in Altamont overnight on February 12. On arrival, deputies encountered a disturbance between Tennessee Highway Patrol Major Stacey Williams and neighbors.
Williams was taken into custody after deputies were forced to deploy Tasers. Williams is charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment. Williams’ wife. Tammy, was also taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Both were released on bond and their initial appearance in court is scheduled for March 9.
Major Williams has been a Tennessee state trooper since 1994. He was named Major over the THP Special Investigations Bureau in 2014.
It is the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s policy to warn, suspend, demote or dismiss any employee whenever just or legal cause exists. Employees shall not commit any act that would reflect discredit upon themselves or the department while on or off duty.