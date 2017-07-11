Tennessee Higher Education Commission announces Money for Colleges and Universities
THEC will award $760,781 in total Veteran Reconnect funds to support programs and services for student veterans at campuses across the state. The 2017 grant program is specifically focused on improving the assessment of prior learning for student veterans returning to college, helping them more easily convert previous military experience into college credit, and improving the transition between military service and post-secondary education. THEC will provide technical assistance and professional development to Veteran Reconnect campuses around prior learning assessment for veterans.
Middle Tennessee State University is receiving $72,118 and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville will get $7,500.