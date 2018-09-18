Tennessee has Fifth Highest Rate of Women Murdered by Men

Tennessee has the fifth highest rate of women murdered by men in the country with a rate of 1.91 per 100,000, according to a new study.
The Violence Policy Center released their study, When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2016 Homicide Data, Tuesday. The VPC used data from the FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Report to determine where each state would rank.
The study looks into homicides involving one female victim and one male suspect.
Across the United States, the study found that more than 1,800 women were murdered by men in 2016. 93 percent of those women were killed by a man they knew, and a gun was the most common weapon used.
This is the ninth year in a row that Tennessee has ranked in the top 10. The only states with higher rates are Alaska, Louisiana, Nevada and Arkansas, according to the study.
