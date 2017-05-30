Tennessee gives Money for Voluntary Pre-K
The application process was strengthened this year to ensure the program provides children with a high-quality opportunity to develop school readiness skills and a strong foundation for learning. Pursuant to the requirements outlined in the Pre-K Quality Act of 2016, this year VPK funding was awarded on a competitive basis in order to provide consistently high-quality VPK programs that prioritize serving students from low-income families.
Coffee County schools will receive $647,398, Manchester City schools, $277,456 and Tullahoma schools $369,942.
Moving to a competitive application process is the first of many targeted updates the department is undertaking to ensure VPK funding is utilized to support high-quality pre-K programs across the state. As the department continues to make pre-K program quality improvements, they will continue to partner with districts across the state to measure program quality and to provide strategic professional development and support.