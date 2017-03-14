Tennessee’s infrastructure isn’t doing too well overall. In a report card released by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Volunteer state gets a “C” letter grade.
For the 8th year in a row, Tennessee’s roads earned a mediocre grade. The report states that due to inadequate funding, roads are starting to show some wear and tear.
11 percent of Tennessee’s major roads and highways have pavement in poor condition, while nearly 30 percent are in fair condition.
The report recommends that additional funding is needed for highway safety and goes so far as to say the gas tax should be increased. Tennessee’s current gasoline tax is 21.4 cents per gallon, while the national average is 28.1 cents per gallon.
Tennessee gets Average Grade on Roads
